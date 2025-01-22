2024 Bowl Game Recap: Highlighting The Top 2025 NFL Draft Prospects’ Performances

The College Football Playoff Championship is now in the books, wrapping up the 2024-25 bowl games. In this edition, we will highlight some of the top performances by college prospects in their respective games as they prepare to jump to the pros.
OHIO STATE RBS QUINSHON JUDKINS & TREVEYON HENDERSON
Both running backs for Ohio State dominated on their path to a national title, and both deserve to be on this list. RB #1 Quinshon Judkins dominated in the National Championship game, carrying the ball 11 times for 100 yards and two touchdowns while chipping in two receptions for 21 yards and a score. Judkins also had two rushing scores against Texas in the semifinal and Tennessee in the first round, scoring a total of seven touchdowns in the CFP. Judkins is a likely Day 2 pick who will likely be a starter in the league early in his NFL career.
RB #32 TreVeyon Henderson also had an impressive showing in the CFP, going over 80 rushing yards with two rushing touchdowns in the first round against Tennessee and the second round against Oregon. Henderson also made a splash in the passing game against Texas in the semifinal, catching a dump-off and taking it 75 yards to the house. Henderson is also projected to be a Day 2 pick this spring, likely being a quality back to run in a committee approach thanks to his skill set.
SYRACUSE QB KYLE MCCORD
QB #6 Kyle McCord had himself a day against Washington in Syracuse’s bowl game, completing 24-of-34 pass attempts for 453 yards, five touchdowns, and zero interceptions, winning comfortably 52-35. McCord put together a great season for the Orange, throwing for 4,779 yards and 34 touchdowns to 12 interceptions, completing 66% of his passes. McCord is projected to be a Day Three pick, but a strong week at the East/West Shrine Bowl and in the pre-draft process could help his draft stock.
WASHINGTON WR GILES JACKSON
The Washington Huskies lost a close one to the Louisville Cardinals, but WR #5 Giles Jackson had himself a heck of a game for Washington. Jackson caught 11 passes for 161 yards and four receiving touchdowns, making his mark in his final game as a Husky. The 5-9, 187-pound sixth-year senior is considered a late-round draft pick, but he’s leaving on a high note, and his performance will give scouts more to consider heading into the pre-draft process.
PENN STATE TE TYLER WARREN
The Penn State Nittany Lions lost in the semifinal to Notre Dame in the CFP, but TE #44 Tyler Warren had a strong performance in his three games to cap off an incredible 2024 season. Warren caught 16 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns, and both scores came against Boise State in the quarterfinal. Warren is the favorite to be the top tight end selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, as the 6-6, 257-pound senior is a great athlete down the field and with the ball in his hands.
IOWA STATE WR JAYLIN NOEL
The Iowa State Cyclones won a shootout with the Miami Hurricanes 42-41, and WR #13 Jaylin Noel had a great game in his final contest for Iowa State. The 5-11, 200-pound senior caught eight passes for 117 yards and a touchdown and also carried the ball two times for 16 yards. Noel finished the season with 80 receptions for 1,194 yards and eight touchdowns, firmly entrenching himself in the middle rounds of the upcoming draft. A team looking for route-running savvy and sure hands will find a dependable player in Noel late Day 2 or early Day 3 of the draft.
OLE MISS WR JORDAN WATKINS
The Ole Miss Rebels dominated the Duke Blue Devils 52-20, and WR #11 Jordan Watkins went out with a bang for the Rebs. The 5-11, 200-pound senior caught seven passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns, putting him at 906 yards and nine touchdowns on the season. Watkins is considered a late-round prospect or possible undrafted free agent, but with standout games against Duke and Arkansas this season, he could sneak in somewhere on Day 3 come April.
OLE MISS QB JAXSON DART
Ole Miss QB #2 Jaxson Dart also had quite the game in his final appearance for the Rebels as the 6-2, 225-pound senior put on a show, completing 27-of-35 pass attempts for 404 yards and four touchdowns with zero interceptions while also chipping in 12 carries for 43 yards on the ground. Dart finished his 2024 campaign completing 69.3% of his passes for 4,279 yards and 29 touchdowns to just six interceptions, having moments of brilliance as a passer. A likely mid-round pick, Dart can come in and serve as a backup with the potential to become a starter eventually.
OHIO STATE OL DONOVAN JACKSON
The unsung hero of the Ohio State championship run is OL #74 Donovan Jackson, as the 6-4, 320-pound senior moved from left guard to left tackle when teammate Josh Simmons went down with a season-ending knee injury. Jackson more than held his own, manning the blindside for QB Will Howard. He played like a seasoned pro on the outside, showing scouts he can be inside-outside versatile. With great size, a wealth of starting experience, and long arms, Jackson may have helped his stock more than anyone during the bowl season.