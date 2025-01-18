2024-2025 Divisional Round Weekend Saturday Open Discussion Thread

Happy Saturday, and welcome to the NFL’s 2024-2025 Divisional Round weekend. This Saturday, we have two great games on tap, and we can sit back and enjoy them all as fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers, who were eliminated from the playoffs last weekend.

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Houston Texans on Saturday to get the Divisional Round weekend underway. After that late afternoon game, the night Saturday playoff tilt includes the Detroit Lions hosting the Washington Commanders.

As usual, we offer up this thread as a place to discuss both Saturday Divisional Round games. This post also includes a Twitter feed that will update throughout Saturday, news and highlights related to the four teams playing on Saturday, and news around the NFL.

Saturday Divisional Round Weekend Inactives

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs Inactives

Texans: RB J.J. Taylor, G Nick Broeker, C/G Kendrick Green, DE Jerry Hughes, DT Kurt Hinish, LB Devin White

Chiefs: T Ethan Driskell, OL C.J. Hanson, OL Wanya Morris, DE Malik Herring, DE Joshua Uche, CB Keith Taylor, S Deon Bush

Washington Commanders at Detriot Lions Inactives

Commanders:

Lions: