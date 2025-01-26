2024-2025 Conference Championship Sunday Open Discussion Thread

Happy Sunday and welcome to the NFL’s 2024-2025 Conference Championship Sunday. We have two more great games on tap on this Sunday to see who goes to the Super Bowl.

Today, the Philadelphia Eagles will host the Washington Commanders to get this 2024-2025 Conference Championship Sunday underway. After that late afternoon game, the night Sunday tilt includes the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Buffalo Bills.

As usual, we offer up this thread as a place to discuss both Sunday Conference Championship games. This post also includes a Twitter feed that will update throughout Sunday and include news and highlights related to the four teams playing as well as news around the NFL.

Conference Championship Sunday Inactives

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles Inactives

Commanders: OG Sam Cosmi, CB Michael Davis, QB Jeff Driskel (3rd QB), LB Dominique Hampton, WR K.J. Osborn, DT Daron Payne, RB Chris Rodriguez

Eagles: S Lewis Cine, C Nick Gates, G Trevor Keegan, OT Darian Kinnard, QB Tanner McKee (3rd QB), CB Eli Ricks, WR Ainias Smith

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs Inactives

Bills:

Chiefs: