Zach Frazier ‘More Comfortable’ As Season Wears On: ‘It’s A Lot Less Thinking’

It’s always tough for a rookie to come in and acclimate to the NFL, and it’s especially difficult for them to come and make an instant impact. While it might not have been easy, Pittsburgh Steelers second-round pick C Zach Frazier has been an instant impact player for the team. He’s come in and performed like one of the best centers in the league. Frazier was named the Steelers’ recipient of the Joe Greene Performance Award today, awarded to the team’s top rookie performer. He said that as the season has worn out, he’s become a lot more comfortable, and the game has become natural to him again.

“Just being more comfortable, comfortable with the playbook, making calls. Seeing, reading defenses. At first I kind of had to think, and now I feel like I’m out there just kind of playing football again. It’s a lot less thinking,” Frazier said via video posted by 93.7 The Fan on Twitter.

‘Just out there playing football again’

Zach Frazier names Joe Greene Great Performance Award winner as #Steelers rookie of the year pic.twitter.com/DwC3IJuZBK — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) December 31, 2024

For someone like Frazier, who’s in charge of offensive line calls and running that unit from the point as the center, it can be an especially difficult transition as NFL defenses can vary greatly from what he sees in college. It’s an adjustment, and it takes some getting used to to really settle in and feel comfortable. With Pittsburgh’s regular season winding down, Frazier is at the point now where he doesn’t have to think as much as he did when he first took over as the team’s starting center.

The transition was likely made harder, with Frazier suffering an injury midseason. Still, he bounced back without a problem and has been an anchor in the middle of Pittsburgh’s offensive line. It’s a group that’s been beaten up by injuries this season, with first-round pick OT Troy Fautanu suffering a season-ending knee injury and OG James Daniels suffering a season-ending Achilles injury. Still, when Frazier’s been in the lineup, he’s been a standout performer for Pittsburgh.

He’s a deserving recipient of the team’s de-facto Rookie of the Year award, and his ability to adapt and become comfortable quickly within the offense has been huge for an offensive line that’s dealt with injuries. His performance has provided some stability, and while no one is mistaking the offensive line for one of the best in the league, they’ve done their job and helped the Steelers offense find success for most of the season.

While the offense has struggled during Pittsburgh’s three-game losing streak, Mike Tomlin praised Zach Frazier and Mason McCormick for their ability to sustain their level of play despite the long season. Both have played a more intensive schedule than they did in college. Frazier looks like he can be a long-term building block at center for Pittsburgh, something they haven’t had since Maurkice Pouncey retired, and his level of comfort increasing throughout the season is only good news for the Steelers going forward.