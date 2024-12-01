WR Calvin Austin III Questionable To Return Against Bengals With Injury (Update)

UPDATE (3:12 p.m): Austin has been ruled out for the rest of the game with a head injury, per Lauten.

Pittsburgh Steelers WR Calvin Austin III was injured in Pittsburgh’s Week 13 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. He initially left the game following Pittsburgh’s first offensive play after taking a big hit by LB Akeem Davis-Gaither and also took a big hit late in the first half. Per Steelers senior director of communications Burt Lauten, Austin is being evaluated for a head injury and his return is questionable.

Austin, who also serves as Pittsburgh’s punt returner, has been a key part of their offense in recent weeks, and is coming off a game where he had three receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns and also had a touchdown today.

Austin obviously returned to the game after suffering a big hit in the first quarter, but with two blows in the first half, Austin is now being evaluated for a concussion. Given his listed size of 5-9, 162 pounds, Austin gets thrown around when hit by larger defenders, and hopefully he ends up being ok and is able to return. He was also evaluated for a concussion in Week 10 against the Washington Commanders and returned late in that game.