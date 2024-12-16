With Donte Jackson’s Status In Question, Mike Tomlin ‘Completely Comfortable’ With Secondary Options

Injuries are starting to hit the Pittsburgh Steelers at a rather poor time, with the team in the midst of three games in 11 days.

They’re being hit hard defensively with the likes of T.J. Watt, Donte Jackson, Larry Ogunjobi and DeShon Elliott dealing with injuries. Both Elliott and Ogunjobi missed Week 15 against the Philadelphia Eagles, while Watt and Jackson were injured in-game.

It’s a tight turnaround for the Steelers entering Week 16 against the Baltimore Ravens with the AFC North title on the line. They’re playing for hats and t-shirts in this one, and they might have to do it short-handed again, especially in the secondary and particularly at cornerback.

Jackson, who left the game with a back injury, was ruled out rather quickly and has been dealing with a back issue for the past few weeks. If he can’t go, the Steelers will be without their most productive player in the secondary for a key matchup against one of the most explosive offenses in football.

Steelers’ head coach Mike Tomlin isn’t worried though, due to him being “completely comfortable” with the depth pieces the Steelers have in the secondary. That includes the likes of James Pierre, Cameron Sutton and Cory Trice Jr.

Speaking to reporters Monday ahead of the Week 16 matchup with the Ravens, Tomlin stated his comfort there, praising the depth options he has with Jackson’s status uncertain for Saturday.

“We got a lot of capable players in that space. We’ve been really comfortable with it. We’ve been blessed with some depth there,” Tomlin said of his secondary and the depth the Steelers have, according to video via the Steelers’ YouTube page. “And so if people are unavailable, I am completely comfortable with those that get an opportunity to play, whether it’s James Pierre, whether it’s Cory Trice.

“Given when called upon, both guys have delivered, and delivered to a satisfactory level and I’m confident in terms of how they practice and approach their business. And so, I don’t know that that’s a big issue for us.”

In recent weeks, Tomlin has spoken highly of a guy like James Pierre, and rightfully so.

Since rejoining the Steelers in late September, he’s been a key piece for Pittsburgh, particularly on special teams. But when he’s been called upon defensively, he’s handled things well, too. On the season, Pierre has played 132 snaps defensively for the Steelers, including a season-high 42 against the Eagles on Sunday.

In those 132 defensive snaps, Pierre grades out at a 59.5 from Pro Football Focus. He’s allowed seven receptions for 82 yards on nine targets, giving up one touchdown while recording one interception. He made a key tackle in the game against the Eagles, too, coming downhill in space to stick Eagles’ WR DeVonta Smith short of the sticks on a 3rd and 7 in a 17-13 game.

Then there’s Cory Trice Jr., who hasn’t gotten a helmet since returning from IR. But when he was called upon early in the year defensively, he produced, including a key interception in the end zone in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos in a 13-6 win.

There’s also Cameron Sutton as a depth option who can wear multiple hats for the Steelers in the secondary, though he appears to have lost a step this season.

So, Tomlin is right to feel comfortable with the options the Steelers have from a depth perspective, especially at cornerback. We’ll see if that comfort pays off on Saturday against the Ravens should Jackson be unable to go.