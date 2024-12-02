Will Steelers Have Better Plan To Defend Myles Garrett In Rematch Vs. Browns?

Will the Steelers have a better plan for Myles Garrett in the rematch against the Browns?

The last time the Steelers played the Browns, Myles Garrett dominated the first half. He recorded three sacks, including a strip sack, and put the Steelers in a hole. While they managed to climb out of it, the Browns still prevailed.

But the Steelers didn’t only have problems with Myles Garrett, even if he was the focal point. The Browns’ pass rush gave the offensive line fits throughout the night, which has to be a concern. While the Steelers handled the Bengals’ pass rush yesterday, including NFL sack leader Trey Hendrickson, the Browns seemed to know how to get at this group.

It helps to have a talent like Garrett, of course, who provided consistent pressure on the Steelers. He gave Dan Moore Jr. a hard time, even with the Steelers consistently trying to provide him help. Both Moore and OC Arthur Smith admitted that they didn’t do enough. And what they did do, they didn’t do well enough.

The Steelers wanted a quarterback with mobility, and Russell Wilson only has so much of it. Trying to run from Myles Garrett, he looked particularly older and slower. He was 35 during that game, though, and now he’s 36. As it turns out, he is only going to get older from here on out.

While the Steelers’ handling of the Bengals’ pass rush yesterday was encouraging, they obviously have more problems with the Browns. The weather conditions impacted that game, but it could snow in Pittsburgh, too. And Myles Garrett doesn’t need to be a mudder to mess up a team’s game plan.

The Steelers need to win this game because it could play a pivotal role in the ultimate divisional seeding. If they end up losing to the Ravens, this Browns loss would make them 3-3 in the AFC North at best. So if the Steelers want to win the division, they better have a more successful plan for Myles Garrett.

