‘Who’s Having The Last Laugh Now?’: Bucky Brooks Believes ‘Legit’ Russell Wilson Has Proved Doubters Wrong

Through seven starts with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Russell Wilson has done a lot to rebuild his legacy. Although he was fantastic with the Seattle Seahawks, two awful years in Denver had people questioning how Wilson would be remembered. Things could always change, but as of this moment, he’s proved his doubters wrong. Analyst Bucky Brooks believes Wilson has done enough to solidify himself as one of the best quarterbacks ever.

“Russell Wilson has the Pittsburgh Steelers balling,” Brooks said Wednesday on his podcast, Move the Sticks. “All the people that were deriding him for his corny dad jokes and all that other stuff, who’s having the last laugh now? Russell Wilson is 6-1 as a starter.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers are inching closer to winning the division, and everyone is having to rewrite those little bad stories they wrote about him last year. Russell Wilson is legit.”

People were essentially dancing on Wilson’s grave after the Broncos released him. Although he didn’t look awful last year, the general consensus was that he couldn’t be a reliable starting quarterback anymore. Reality has shown that this is not the case.

Right on the money 🎯

Wilson has thrown for 1,784 yards, 12 touchdowns, and only three interceptions through seven starts this season. He’s protected the football and made dynamic plays. His deep ball, which is his greatest weapon, is still elite. Wilson might not be the athlete he once was, but he’s shown he can still move if needed. Rumors of his demise were greatly exaggerated.

The job isn’t finished, though. Wilson has shown that he still deserves to be a starter in the NFL, but he still has his fair share of doubters. Wilson will probably need to help the Steelers find some success in the playoffs to quiet all of the outside noise. He doesn’t have to storm to a Super Bowl victory, but winning a playoff game or two would really cement his status.

The Steelers have the pieces to make a deep postseason run. George Pickens is hurt now, but some of their other weapons could step up. Their defense is elite, too. Wilson should have an opportunity to show the world, once and for all, that he’s not washed up. He’s been a key part of the Steelers’ success, and hopefully that continues.