‘Who Does Russell Wilson Make Better?’ Former NFL WR Questions QB’s Ability To Elevate Teammates

The Pittsburgh Steelers were fine in their first game without George Pickens, but their matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles was very different. Outside of one drive that ended in disaster, the Steelers couldn’t move the ball to save their lives. Without Pickens, they struggled to attack down the field. Russell Wilson had a lackluster day, and former NFL wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. is questioning if Wilson really elevates any of his receivers.

“When I look at the Pittsburgh Steelers, if George Pickens is not in the game, do I fear [Calvin] Austin [III]?” Smith asked Thursday on his YouTube channel, 89-Steve Smith Sr. “Do I fear Mike Williams? Do I fear Van Jefferson? Here’s the other part, what receiver has Russell Wilson made better when he’s the quarterback? Who does Russell Wilson make better? Does he make George Pickens better?”

With the Steelers’ recent offensive struggles, it isn’t surprising that people are beginning to question Wilson. With Pickens out of the lineup, Wilson has put up 158 and 128 passing yards in the Steelers’ last two games. It’s not like the Steelers’ run game has been dominant in those games either. Their offense clearly misses Pickens.

That isn’t surprising as Pickens is the Steelers’ most talented receiver. That has become more evident with Wilson at quarterback. Smith might be skeptical about whether Wilson makes his receivers better, but that question has been answered this year.

For the first six games this season, Justin Fields was the Steelers’ quarterback. He led them to a 4-2 record, but their passing game was still incredibly inconsistent. Fields had no problem pushing the ball downfield, but his accuracy was an issue. That’s why Mike Tomlin made a change.

When Tomlin made Wilson the starting quarterback, he seemed like a fool. However, it soon became obvious that he knew what he was doing. Wilson took the Steelers’ offense to heights not seen since Ben Roethlisberger was under center. His first three starts were incredible, and while he’s had less impressive performances since then, he’s still had a positive influence.

WILSON TO AUSTIN FOR THE LEAD!#PITvsCLE on Prime Video

Also streaming on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/MCBXxDvbWG — NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2024

That includes Wilson making the Steelers’ receivers better. Pickens’ numbers have shot up with Wilson as QB1, putting up over 70 receiving yards in all but one game together. He hasn’t had the quiet performances that plagued him with Fields at quarterback.

The same could be said about the Steelers’ other pass catchers. Jefferson still hasn’t been a significant contributor in the passing game, but he’s had more impactful performances thanks to Wilson. Austin and Pat Freiermuth have also been better since Wilson took over at quarterback. Smith has a valid point questioning the Steelers’ offense without Pickens, but that isn’t all Wilson’s fault. The Steelers’ offense is better because of him.