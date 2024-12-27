‘We Preached That All Week’: Steelers Expected Chiefs To Attack In Flat, Still Got Beat, Queen Says

Is Patrick Queen still finding the grass greener with the Steelers than he did the Ravens? Earlier this season, it was the Ravens’ defense going through a rough patch. Now, it’s the Steelers who are playing like a bottom-10 unit in the league. It’s all a bit much to handle, and guys like Queen are voicing their frustration.

And, to be clear, the frustration is easy to understand, if indeed the players are right. So many have spoken this week about how what they put out on the field doesn’t match what they do during the week. The Steelers’ first touchdown allowed against the Chiefs, for example, Queen says, shouldn’t have happened.

As multiple reporters have iterated this week, Steelers HC Mike Tomlin really emphasized the threat of the Chiefs’ quick passing game. Particularly on passes to the flat, saying not to get beat there—even printing up t-shirts. “We preached that all week”, Queen told Mike DeFabo of The Athletic. “We knew they were gonna go pace and put one in the backfield. We had a check for it. We got to the check. We just ain’t do our job. It comes down to just doing our job”.

As Queen tells it, the Steelers did everything right except actually make the play. They identified what was coming and they made the adjustments. But the Chiefs still managed to find the end zone. And it was S Minkah Fitzpatrick who was late to the spot against rookie speedster Xavier Worthy.

https://x.com/NFL/status/1871982817116078429

Of course, this was just the tip of the iceberg that sunk the Steelers’ Christmas. This play just made it a 7-0 game after one drive. They had plenty of time to come back, and Patrick Queen played a role in their failing to do so.

As the green dot on defense, obviously, he has a central role in all communications. With the amount of communication issues the Steelers had, Queen has to have some culpability. But even when they are communicating, they are not finishing the plays. And that includes the loose balls they used to turn into takeaways.

The problem is, the Steelers have gone through three games of this, so it’s hard to have confidence in turning things around. They played their toughest stretch of games during that time, but it’s not like the playoffs will be easy. And I’m sure Patrick Queen didn’t like losing to his former team.