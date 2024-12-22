‘We Got The Look We Anticipated’: Mike Tomlin Explains Failed Deep Shot On 4th Down

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ tendency to rely on low-percentage, deep-passing plays during critical downs resurfaced in today’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens. This time, it happened on a key fourth down near midfield.

The Steelers were down by just one score, but HC Mike Tomlin decided to get aggressive with six yards to go on fourth down on the Ravens’ 45-yard line. The play had a chance, but Kyle Hamilton knocked it away from Calvin Austin III and put the Steelers’ defense in a really tough position.

Tomlin was asked about this decision after the Steelers’ 34-17 loss.

“We got the look we anticipated, man. We had a shot down the field,” Tomlin said. “They made a play, we didn’t.”

Just last week, Tomlin received some criticism for punting down 14 with seven yards to go on fourth down. He cited analytics for converting on fourth and long and stated he has belief in his defense. This time, the Steelers were only down by one score with more time remaining in the game. It was roughly the same down and distance, and they could have comfortably pinned the Ravens deep in their own end.

It wasn’t a terrible idea to go for it, but there are higher-percentage plays than a deep shot to a 5-9 receiver. It’s hard to see exactly what look the Steelers liked from the TV tape, but Austin was basically one-on-one against the 6-4 Hamilton deep. The only issue is, Hamilton is the Ravens’ best defensive player.

The Steelers had plenty of time to think about their decision. There was a lengthy replay review and then the end of the quarter with a commercial break to think about their play call. It was somewhat surprising when they sent the offense back out onto the field, and even more surprising when Wilson dialed up a deep pass.

Austin was looking for a pass interference penalty, but it looked like Hamilton made a clean play on the ball.

Sometimes the aggressive approach is necessary to win big games in a hostile environment. In hindsight, the Steelers probably had a higher chance of victory had they just punted and pinned them deep. Once again, the defense spent a lot of time on the field, so I understand wanting to give the defense a break.