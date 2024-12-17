‘We Did That For You:’ Eagles CB Says Team Was Motivated To Beat Steelers For Kenny Pickett

One of the most underrated storylines in the recent game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers was Kenny Pickett facing his old team. With Pickett not starting, there wasn’t much talk focusing on him going into the game. Pickett had some comments on playing the Steelers, but it seemed like he didn’t have many strong feelings. However, Eagles corner Darius Slay stated the team knew how badly he wanted to win.

“We had to get the win for our quarterback,” Slay said Tuesday on his podcast, Big Play Slay. “Not [Jalen] Hurts. We’re talking about Kenny Pickett. He’s a great dude. Without Kenny Pickett, I think our defense, I don’t want to say wouldn’t be great because we want to be great regardless, but Kenny be giving us a great look on scout team.

“A damn great look, even when we play scrambling quarterbacks, guys with strong arms because he can do it all. He’s got a strong arm, he can run around, he can make plays with his legs. He’s done a lot to help us get ready and be ready for these games.”

It sounds like the Eagles have really embraced Pickett since he was traded to them. Things didn’t work out for him in Pittsburgh, and the ending wasn’t exactly pretty. Pickett didn’t develop during his second year after being drafted to be their next franchise quarterback in 2021. Therefore, the Steelers decided to upgrade at quarterback.

Pickett was reportedly unhappy that the Steelers brought in Russell Wilson, and his attitude to end the 2023 season was questioned. It wasn’t the cleanest break, but the Steelers made the right decision by moving on. That’s plain to see with how Wilson has elevated their offense.

Pickett hasn’t seen much real-time on the field for the Eagles as the backup. However, it sounds like he’s endeared himself to them pretty well. According to Slay, he might have even had a hand in helping the Steelers beat the Eagles.

“We did that for you too, Kenny. Shout out to my boy, Kenny, for helping us prepare for this week, giving us tips about what to look for because he’s been in that room with them.”

It makes sense that the Eagles would go to Pickett for any extra tips and tricks. While the Steelers’ offensive scheme differs from when Pickett was there, many players are still the same on both sides of the ball. There are a few new faces, but for the most part, Pickett probably had a good idea about what most players do well and what they struggle with.

Based on how the game went, it’s safe to say the Eagles did have the Steelers’ number. Whether that was due to Pickett’s help is tough to say. However, based on what Slay is saying, it sounds like Pickett’s presence on their roster gave the Eagles some extra motivation.

Things didn’t end well for Pickett in Pittsburgh, but not all of that was his fault. The Steelers didn’t do a fantastic job supporting him, either. He had his own issues, but there’s no point blaming Pickett for what happened. He’s with the Eagles now, and while he isn’t starting, it sounds like he’s found a nice home there.

The Steelers weren’t good enough against the Eagles, and that’s the bottom line. Pickett didn’t get on the field and didn’t make a big deal out of the game, but he should get some satisfaction that his new team has his back. This loss might sting for the Steelers, but there’s no use dwelling on it.