Watch: Won’t Go Broke Taking A Profit – How Russell Wilson Beat The Bengals

Bringing you guys another video today. Here, we’re breaking down a snippet of Pittsburgh Steelers QB Russell Wilson’s performance in Sunday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals. How he and the offense countered the Bengals’ defensive approach and took what the defense gave him to effectively move the ball downfield.

We also show one clip of how Russell Wilson changed his approach when the Bengals changed their coverage.

