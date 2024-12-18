Watch: The Depot Dive (Episode 38)

Dec. 17 – Ep. 38: On this episode of The Depot Dive, Joe and Ross start by breaking down the blowout loss to the Eagles. We discuss how the Steelers had their chances to sneak out a win but were largely dominated on both sides of the ball. We talk about the drastic loss in time of possession and whether that’s a worry moving forward for the Steelers in the playoffs. We also discuss some controversial calls from the game that all seemed slanted against the Steelers.

For the second topic, we discuss the injury report from Tuesday, including T.J. Watt, DeShon Elliott, George Pickens, Justin Fields, and Donte Jackson failing to practice. We discuss whether any of those players are likely to play this week and what it means if they don’t.

For the third topic, we preview the upcoming Ravens game and discuss how the Steelers can clinch the division with a win. We also discuss the Steelers’ need to do more than their last game against the Ravens if they hope to win on the road.

