Watch: The Depot Dive (Episode 37)

Dec. 10—Ep. 37: On this episode of The Depot Dive, Joe and I start by discussing the Steelers’ getting back on the Browns with a 27-14 win. We discuss the offense’s sluggish start and why Najee Harris suddenly stopped being involved after a great start to the game. We also discuss Keeanu Benton’s interception, Jameis Winston’s continued turnovers, and more.

For the second topic, we dive into the injury updates and spend most of the time talking about George Pickens and his hamstring. We talk about the latest news on his health and what the offense might look like without Pickens for a game or two. Will Mike Williams finally get more involved? Will the extra practice time for the receivers help this time around? We discuss all of that and more.

For the third topic, we preview the Eagles matchup, including their impressive offensive line and RB Saquon Barkley. Can the Steelers slow their attack down? We also chat about the Eagles’ secondary and whether the offense can put up points without Pickens in the mix.

