Watch: The Depot Dive (Episode 36)

Dec. 3 – Ep. 36: On this episode of The Depot Dive, Joe and I dive right in on recapping the exciting 44-38 win over the Cincinnati Bengals to improve the Pittsburgh Steelers’ record to 9-3. We talk about Russell Wilson’s big day, winning in multiple different ways. We also talk about the defense allowing 31 points, Joey Porter Jr.’s penalties, the three forced turnovers, and more.

For the second topic, we recap the injury news from Mike Tomlin’s Tuesday press conference. Alex Highsmith should be returning, so we talk about having all four outside linebackers available for the first time and more.

For the third topic, we preview the upcoming rematch against the Cleveland Browns. It could be quite the chippy game, given some of what happened during the last matchup.

We wrap it up by answering a question about Nick Herbig and whether he is a franchise-type player who needs to be extended following the 2025 season.

