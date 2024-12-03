Watch: The Depot 180 — December 3 — Episode 473

Episode 473 — Dec. 3, 2024

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Pittsburgh Steelers took a big step toward winning the AFC North and they opened a lot of eyes with their 44-38 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. They proved they can win in a shootout. In today’s episode, I discuss some of the key factors that led to the victory and discuss the Steelers’ positioning in the AFC playoff field. I also talk about their upcoming rematch against the Browns.

