Watch: The Depot 180 — December 27 — Episode 479

Episode 479 — Dec. 27, 2024

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

In today’s episode, I discuss the three-game losing streak and what that has meant for Steelers playoff teams in the past. I talk about what went wrong against the Chiefs, and the frustrations on defense reaching a boiling point at the wrong time of the season. I also offer a possible silver lining with the Steelers likely to be a Wild Card team.

