Watch: The Depot 180 — December 20 — Episode 478

Episode 478 — Dec. 20, 2024

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

In today’s episode, I discuss the Pittsburgh Steelers upcoming matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. It’s the most important game of the season for both teams, but both are dealing with some injury concerns. I discuss the injury situations for both teams as well as the Ravens waiving former Steeler WR Diontae Johnson after a tumultuous and short tenure in Baltimore.

