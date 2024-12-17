Watch: The Depot 180 — December 17 — Episode 477

Episode 477 — Dec. 17, 2024

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Pittsburgh Steelers got blown out by the Eagles and suffered some injuries along the way. In today’s episode, I give a brief high-level overview of the loss to the Eagles before diving in on the Ravens. There is a lot riding on this game, so I discuss that and the initial injury report for the Steelers, who are very beat up on the defensive side of the ball.

