Watch: The Depot 180 — December 13 — Episode 476

Episode 476 — Dec. 13, 2024

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

Can the Pittsburgh Steelers end the Philadelphia Eagles’ win streak this season as well as their historic win streak over the Steelers in Philadelphia? It’s going to be tough with the injury situation that’s played out this week. George Pickens, Larry Ogunjobi and DeShon Elliott will not be available while the Eagles have a clean bill of health. I discuss all of this and more in today’s episode.

