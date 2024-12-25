Watch: Russell Wilson Scrambles For TD, Capping Impressive Drive

One drive after throwing a crucial red-zone interception that kept points off the board, Pittsburgh Steelers QB Russell Wilson responded in a big way. On the ensuing drive, he capped an 11-play, 72-yard drive with a 1-yard rushing touchdown, scrambling to his left and diving into the end zone by the left front pylon for the score.

It marked the second straight game that Wilson has leaned on his legs when plays break down. After fumbling inside the 5-yard line last week against the Baltimore Ravens on a long scramble, Wilson leaned on his legs again Wednesday against the Chiefs, scrambling off a play-action fake and diving into the end zone from 1 yard out.

On the scoring drive, running back Jaylen Warren had a major impact, ripping off an 11-yard run and converting a 3rd and 2 as well. Wilson also found TE Pat Freiermuth twice on the drive for a pair of 15-yard connections, giving the Steelers great balance on the drive.

Then, one play after a 4-yard run from Warren to the 1-yard line, Wilson scrambled on the play-action fake and beat a host of Chiefs defenders to the left front pylon for the touchdown, making it a 13-7 game.

The fumble against the Ravens on Saturday was killer, but Wilson showed he wasn’t going to second-guess himself or question using his legs down near the end zone again, selling out for the pylon for the touchdown.