Watch: Russell Wilson Finds TE MyCole Pruitt For Game-Tying TD

With questions about who would step up and be a playmaking weapon in the passing game for the Pittsburgh Steelers, they got a few answers on their second drive of the game, leading to a 1-yard game-tying touchdown pass from QB Russell Wilson to TE MyCole Pruitt.

After coming out slow and falling behind 7-0 to the Baltimore Ravens while struggling to stop RB Derrick Henry, the Steelers responded with a huge 10-play, 73-yard drive to tie the game as Wilson and the offense caught fire.

Wilson was 6-for-6 for 63 yards on the drive, hitting little-used wide receiver Ben Skowronek for gains of 17 yards and 8 yards. On their second connection, Wilson turned the clock back in vintage fashion, scrambling around and finding Skowronek along the sideline for a huge first down.

GREAT job by Wilson to scramble and get first down to Ben #Steelers pic.twitter.com/Kf65beZqFS — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) December 21, 2024

Along with the passing game heating up, RB Jaylen Warren gave the Steelers a spark, ripping off a pair of 9-yard runs before Wilson fired a 21-yard strike to WR Van Jefferson, setting up 1st and goal at the 1-yard line to end the first quarter.

On the first snap of the second quarter, Wilson ran a play-action fake, opening up Pruitt to be wide open in the end zone. He made a diving catch of Wilson’s throw to tie the game at 7-7.

It was quite the response from the Steelers, who couldn’t take advantage of two Baltimore fumbles early in the game and had no answer for its run game with Henry. But all it took was some consistency in the passing game, and some great Wilson plays, to wake the Steelers up and get them back into the game.