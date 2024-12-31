Watch: RB Jaylen Warren Shows The Vision Steelers’ Run Game Needs

Bringing you guys another video today. Here, we’re breaking down RB Jaylen Warren’s vision on zone schemes during the Steelers’ Week 17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Warren showed the correct reads – bang, bring, and bounce – for a successful day and we walk through examples of each.

