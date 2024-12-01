Watch: Payton Wilson Returns Nick Herbig Strip-Sack For TD, Extending Steelers’ Lead

When the Pittsburgh Steelers needed it most, their defense stepped up in a major way Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. Two young players combined to make a significant splash play, putting the Steelers up 17 points early in the fourth quarter at Paycor Stadium.

Second-year outside linebacker Nick Herbig, starting again in place of the injured Alex Highsmith, beat Bengals LT Orlando Brown Jr. off the edge and stripped Bengals QB Joe Burrow of the football, leading to a scoop and score from rookie linebacker Payton Wilson to make it a 41-24 game, all but putting the game away for the Black and Gold.

Take a look at the play.

Herbig has a knack for making big plays, and in the fourth quarter he raced home for the sack, leading to yet another Burrow fumble after fellow OLB T.J. Watt had a strip-sack in the first half.

The ball rolled to Wilson, who scooped and scored easily from 21 yards out to give the Steelers a 17-point lead.

Since coming back from injury, Herbig has been lethal. He had a strip-sack of Cleveland’s Jameis Winston last week in the snow and then made a play on Burrow.

Wilson found himself in the right place at the right time, resulting in the second turnover of his young career. Two weeks ago against the Baltimore Ravens, Wilson had the one-handed interception against Ravens RB Justice Hill, and now he has a fumble recovery for a touchdown on his resume.

Nice to see the young kids making plays defensively in big spots on the road.