Watch: Cordarrelle Patterson Hauls In Impressive TD Over Ravens LB

On a drive that the Pittsburgh Steelers desperately needed, the Black and Gold got some key contributions in the passing game from a pair of unlikely sources.

Following a 44-yard contested catch down the Steelers’ sideline by WR Calvin Austin III and then a pivotal 16-yard catch on a 3rd and 6 from Austin, the Steelers were able to drive down and tie the game at 17-17 in the third quarter as QB Russell Wilson lofted a pass to RB Cordarrelle Patterson for a 12-yard touchdown.

Patterson made a difficult catch through contact, showing great concentration to hold onto the ball while falling to the ground with Ravens LB Malik Harrison in coverage.

Without George Pickens in the lineup, the Steelers desperately needed guys to step up in the passing game. Austin and Patterson did just that on the drive, giving the Steelers a significant spark.

Just a few weeks ago against the Cleveland Browns, the Steelers tried to run an ill-advised fade route to Patterson on a 2-point conversion try that fell harmlessly incomplete. The following week, Patterson made a big play in the passing game against the Cincinnati Bengals, hauling in a 20-yard pass on a crossing route. That was a sign that the veteran do-everything offensive weapon was starting to get more work as a true receiver.

Then, in a big spot on Saturday night against the Ravens, he came through in a big way in the red zone, making a pivotal touchdown catch to tie the game at 17-17. That continued a strong day for Russell Wilson in the passing game, outside of his lost fumble on a scramble.