‘Truck-Stop Food Is Amazing When You’re Starving:’ Colin Cowherd Says Russell Wilson Is Simply Beating ‘Low Expectations’

With the 2024 season almost over, it feels safe to say Russell Wilson’s career isn’t as finished as most people expected. After two miserable years in Denver, Wilson looks rejuvenated with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He’s led them to the top of the AFC North, elevating their offense. However, analyst Colin Cowherd believes that Wilson isn’t as great as some people make him out to be.

“Part of his appeal is that he’s better than we thought,” Cowherd said Wednesday on FS1’s The Herd. “The Russell Wilson-Steeler thing, very low expectations. Truck-stop food is amazing when you’re starving. Let’s be honest, this offense, for five or six years, was awful, and it’s no longer awful. It’s not high, electric, dynamic, wow.”

Cowherd isn’t entirely wrong. There were not high expectations associated with Wilson when he signed with the Steelers. As soon as they traded for Justin Fields, people began speculating that Wilson wouldn’t even start for the Steelers. A calf injury before the season started did nothing to assuage any concerns.

It seemed crazy when Mike Tomlin benched Fields for Wilson. The Steelers were 4-2, and Fields was playing good football. However, Tomlin wanted great, not good, and that’s what Wilson has given him. Maybe he hasn’t always been great himself, but he’s made the Steelers’ offense so much better.

Again, Cowherd is correct that the Steelers hadn’t had a competent offense in years. That probably does make Wilson look a little better than he actually is. However, nothing should be taken away from how well he actually has played.

Let Russ cook!! 👨‍🍳 This TD pass to Freiermuth is a dart 📺: #CLEvsPIT on CBS/Paramount+

📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/f1pIGabeAS — NFL (@NFL) December 8, 2024

Last week, Wilson didn’t have his best statistical week, but he did make several clutch throws when called upon. That’s been his best ability. Down the stretch, he’s risen to the occasion and helped the Steelers win games.

During that same segment, Cowherd expanded on his thoughts on Wilson and how quickly the Steelers should move when it comes to re-signing him.

“To me, you sign stars early. Don’t screw around with top talent. But if somebody is a great fit, then you can wait. I think Russell Wilson is more great fit than he is currently great player,” Cowherd said. “It’s not a criticism. He is absolutely an upgrade at a position of need. Secondly, he’s not spectacular, nor is he in his prime.”

Wilson is a great fit with the Steelers, but that shouldn’t preclude him from being considered a great player. Just a few weeks ago, he threw for over 400 yards and three touchdowns. In that game, he was great. He’s had other impressive performances too.

This situation might be one where Wilson and the Steelers make each other better. It’s a symbiotic relationship. Wilson might not be a superstar anymore, but sometimes, he can turn back the clock and look like the player he used to be. He certainly isn’t truck-stop food, though.