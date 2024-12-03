Tomlin Tidbits: Everything Else Mike Tomlin Had To Say (December 3)

Mike Tomlin has his press conference early in the week before each game, breaking down what happened the previous weekend and focusing on the upcoming one. While we’ll write about the most notable things Tomlin had to say in separate articles, we’ll throw in a couple of smaller nuggets of information in this post—a one-stop shop for the rest of what Coach T. had to say.

For the full press conference, visit the Steelers’ YouTube channel.

Before we get into tidbits, here is everything we have written from the press conference:

Injury Update: Steelers Alex Highsmith Fully Expected To Play Against Browns

Mike Tomlin Says CB Joey Porter Jr. Has ‘Serial Killer’s Mentality’

‘When We Play Shaq, We’re Gonna Use Our Fouls:’ Mike Tomlin Wants Joey Porter Jr. To Be Physical With Big WRs

Mike Tomlin Explains Why Cam Sutton Replaced Beanie Bishop Jr. Versus Bengals

‘He’s A Football Guy’: Mike Tomlin Explains Why Russell Wilson Has Fit In Seamlessly With Steelers

Mike Tomlin Explains Senior Assistant Mike Sullivan’s New Role

Don’t Feed ‘The Beast:’ Mike Tomlin Mum On Handling George Pickens

Mike Tomlin ‘Excited To Continue Growing’ With Arthur Smith: ‘He’s Wired Like I’m Wired’

‘Simply A Matter Of Time:’ Steelers Will Work Mike Williams Into Offense, Mike Tomlin Says

‘Enough Work For All Parties’: Mike Tomlin ‘Excited’ About Having All OLBs Available

‘Absolutely Not:’ Tomlin Won’t Tune Into Hard Knocks Premiere

THANKFUL OFFENSE CAN HANG IN SHOOTOUT

Heading into the Steelers’ Week 13 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, one major question was whether their offense had enough firepower to keep up with Cincinnati. The Steelers proved they had enough and then some, as Russell Wilson threw for 414 yards and the Steelers won, 44-38, outpacing the Bengals’ potent offense. While Mike Tomlin admitted he’s not a fan of shootouts, he’s thankful that Pittsburgh’s offense can hang in that type of game.

“You know, I don’t know that I’m ever comfortable playing in a shootout. It’s just my background and my expertise, to be quite honest with you,” he said. “I respect offenses and talented players, and I acknowledge when we’re faced with stiff challenges, but it doesn’t mean that I’ll ever be comfortable in those circumstances. I have certain expectations, because of my professional journey on defense, that I expect us to slow those things down and minimize some of that. And in the rare instances that we don’t, I’m thankful that we have an offense that’s capable of matching it.”

Pittsburgh’s defense wasn’t awful, as the Steelers still managed to force three turnovers, but they struggled against the run early, and Joe Burrow has the ability to hurt even the best defenses. It wasn’t a huge surprise that Cincinnati’s offense was humming for most of the game, but the Pittsburgh offense being able to match the Bengals stride for stride came as a very pleasant surprise. Hopefully, Pittsburgh won’t need to play another shootout this season, but if it does, Tomlin can be confident in his offense.

DIDN’T DO ENOUGH AGAINST GARRETT

Cleveland Browns EDGE Myles Garrett took over when the Steelers played the Browns in Week 12, registering three first-half sacks and preventing the Steelers offense from getting into any sort of rhythm. Garrett also forced a fumble, and Tomlin admitted that the Steelers didn’t do a good enough job against him in their first go-around.

“He was significant, not only his playmaking but the energy that he provides,” Tomlin said. “He made some significant plays early on in that game that made it tough, uphill sledding the rest of the way for us.”

The Steelers have to do a better job of being intentional in their efforts to stop Garrett. He’s one of the league’s best defenders, and while he hasn’t had a ton of success against Pittsburgh in the past, he fully took over and limited what the Steelers could do in Week 12. The Steelers weren’t good enough offensively against the Browns, and Garrett was a big reason why. His performance also motivated his teammates and gave them an emotional lift, and the Steelers have to try and take away Garrett as much as they can Sunday when the Steelers and Browns meet again.

WILSON’S EXPERIENCE BENEFICIAL IN HOSTILE ENVIRONMENT

The Steelers haven’t had a truly experienced quarterback since Ben Roethlisberger retired, but Russell Wilson brought 193 starts of experience into Pittsburgh’s Week 13 matchup with the Bengals. And that experience showed throughout the game. One particular instance was on a key 3rd and 9 in the fourth quarter when Wilson recognized Cincinnati was bringing a blitz and made some pre-snap changes and wound up finding WR Van Jefferson for a 43-yard gain. Tomlin was asked whether Wilson was making changes in that moment and strongly hinted that he did.

“Potentially,” Tomlin said with a smile. “And it is an example of the latitude that experience provides. Not only in terms of getting us in the correct plays, but just the communication component and the hostile environment and working the play clock and some of those things. There’s not an equation or circumstance where his experience doesn’t weigh in a positive way in terms of some of the things that happened in play.”

Wilson has been around the game for a long time, so his situational awareness and game sense are superior to what the Steelers have had at quarterback in recent years. It’s been hugely beneficial for them, and it will only continue to be as they chase a playoff berth and AFC North title.