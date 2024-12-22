Tomlin Tidbits: Everything Else Mike Tomlin Had To Say (December 22)

Mike Tomlin has his press conference early in the week before each game, breaking down what happened the previous weekend and focusing on the upcoming one. While we’ll write about the most notable things Tomlin had to say in separate articles, we’ll throw in a couple of smaller nuggets of information in this post—a one-stop shop for the rest of what Coach T. had to say.

For the full press conference, visit the Steelers’ YouTube channel.

Before we get into tidbits, here is everything we have written from the press conference:

DEFENSES ATTACKING STEELERS WITHOUT PICKENS

The Pittsburgh Steelers have struggled offensively without WR George Pickens, and Mike Tomlin explained what teams can do to attack the Steelers without Pickens on the field.

“I think his lack of presence gives people a lot of options. Whether or not they choose to focus on [Pat] Freiermuth or others or load the run box, it’s up to them in terms of their judgment.”

Tomlin said that Pickens and other No. 1 receivers are able to give offenses a lighter box, and with Pickens out, teams aren’t as afraid of Pittsburgh’s downfield passing game. That’s led to more struggles running the ball, and without Pickens, the Steelers also aren’t having as much success through the air. His return should bolster the entire offense, not just the passing game, and it’s much-needed for Pittsburgh after dropping two straight.

COMFORTABLE WITH DECISION TO GO ON 4TH AND 6

After not going for it on fourth down trailing by 14 in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15, the Steelers went for it just over midfield to open up the fourth quarter down by seven against the Baltimore Ravens. The Steelers were comfortable with their play call and the field position and that’s why they chose to go for it.

“I liked the positioning of where we were, I had a feel of what they might be in, and so we felt comfortable with the concept we had,” Tomlin said.

The Steelers were able to force a turnover following their turnover on downs, but they gave it right back with a pick six on their ensuing drive. The Steelers could’ve played the field position game and tried to pin Baltimore deep, but Tomlin wanted to keep the offense on the field. It’s a decision that didn’t pan out, with Russell Wilson missing deep down the field to Calvin Austin III. The failed conversion didn’t wind up having too much of an impact on the game given Pittsburgh got the ball right back, but things could’ve been different had the Steelers converted.

STATS DON’T TELL THE STORY FOR FREIERMUTH

While TE Pat Freiermuth has had a decent year, he hasn’t taken the leap statistically that many expected in his fourth season. Mike Tomlin explained that it’s a product of the Steelers spreading the ball around and some of Freiermuth’s blocking responsibilities.

“He’s a capable guy, but again, we spread the ball around and oftentimes where we throw the ball or how we throw the ball around is dictated by some of the schematics of others…he’s rubbing for people in man-to-man circumstances, he’s chipping his way out in one-dimensional passing circumstances. And so stats don’t oftentimes tell the story and I think that’s the case for us and Freiermuth.”

Freiermuth had just three catches for 16 against the Ravens, and with George Pickens out, he was expected to be the primary target. But teams are paying him more attention in the passing game sans Pickens, and it’s impacted how much he’s been able to do through the air. If Pickens can return on Wednesday, Freiermuth might get freed up to do a little bit more and make more of an impact as a receiver.