Tomlin Tidbits: Everything Else Mike Tomlin Had To Say (December 10)

Mike Tomlin has his press conference early in the week before each game, breaking down what happened the previous weekend and focusing on the upcoming one. While we’ll write about the most notable things Tomlin had to say in separate articles, we’ll throw in a couple of smaller nuggets of information in this post—a one-stop shop for the rest of what Coach T. had to say.

NOT LOOKING BEYOND EAGLES

While the Steelers have a brutal slate, with games against the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs following the team’s Week 15 battle with the Eagles, Mike Tomlin is singularly focused on Philadelphia.

“I’m really just focused on Philadelphia. I don’t care what’s on the other side of it,” Tomlin said.

He was then asked if workload would be affected by a stretch that has three games in ten days, and he reiterated that he’s solely focused on the Eagles while admitting that workload could be affected after the game this week.

“It may affect it on the other side of Philadelphia, but I have a seven-day cycle this week, and so, I’m not gonna make the simple complex. We’ve got a task this week. We’ve got a job to do. We’ve got a finite amount of time and materials and talent and manpower, as do they. And so, with that in mind, we’re gonna prepare and focus our energies on winning this game.”

The Eagles are 11-2 and will be a formidable opponent. This will be a good litmus test for the Steelers as they look to see how they stack up against teams at the top of the league. The Steelers haven’t won in Philadelphia since 1965, and that’s certainly a streak that they would like to break. There’s no sense looking ahead of the game in front of them, especially against a formidable opponent, and the Steelers aren’t doing so.

It’s going to be a big test and we’ll see if Pittsburgh can come out on top, which will make the next two games less of a concern if Pittsburgh can clinch a playoff spot and get their 11th win of the season.

PHILLY OFFENSIVE LINE DYNAMIC

The Eagles’ offensive line has routinely been one of the best in football. Even with C Jason Kelce retiring ahead of this season, the Eagles still feature some talented dudes up front, with Lane Johnson one of the best linemen in the league. Mike Tomlin offered some praise for that group.

“They have some of the most dynamic people in football up front. Lane Johnson, the bell cow of that group. Their offensive line has been stellar for a number of years. They’re not talked about enough,” Tomlin said.

Tomlin also specifically praised OG Landon Dickerson, and the Eagles’ offensive line is one of the reasons why their rushing attack is so talented. Saquon Barkley has hit another level with the Eagles this season, and for years, the line has helped anchor their offense and make them legitimate contenders. It’s no different this season, but Pittsburgh’s front seven is also one of the best in football. Philadelphia’s unit up front will be one of the best the Steelers face, and the game could come down to whoever can win in the trenches.

COMFORTABLE WITH SECONDARY DEPTH

The Pittsburgh Steelers got a big contribution from CB James Pierre, who had an interception against the Cleveland Browns in Week 14. Tomlin was asked if the team’s comfort with Pierre was why Cameron Sutton didn’t play as many snaps as he did the week prior. Tomlin said that he’s always comfortable with the team’s depth in the secondary, and one thing didn’t have anything to do with the other.

“I’m always pretty comfortable. We’ve got quality depth in the secondary, we’ve had it all year, so I don’t know that I was uncomfortable at any point regarding our division of labor or the talent at our disposal in the secondary.”

Sutton has primarily worked in the slot this season, and while he played more snaps than Beanie Bishop in Week 13, Tomlin said that was due to his familiarity with what the Bengals like to do. In Week 14, Bishop played more against the Browns, but the depth the Steelers have in the secondary is some of the best in the league. With Damontae Kazee, Sutton, and Pierre all as backups, the Steelers have guys they can rely on, which should make Tomlin continue to feel comfortable.