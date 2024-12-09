Tom Brady Will Call Steelers-Eagles Week 15 Game On FOX

Tom Brady joined the broadcast booth as the lead analyst this season for FOX for their top broadcast each week along with veteran play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt. According to FOX Sports PR on X, Brady will be announcing a game for the Pittsburgh Steelers for the first time in Week 15 when the Steelers travel across the state to take on the red-hot Philadelphia Eagles.

The Battle of Pennsylvania takes center stage this Sunday on @NFLonFOX 👀 Tune in as two of the league’s hottest teams clash in AMERICA'S GAME OF THE WEEK 🏈 Full broadcaster assignments for this week's doubleheader ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/aQLrqvmxrC — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) December 9, 2024

Also on the broadcast is lead reporter Tom Rinaldi and sideline reporter Erin Andrews with rules analyst Dean Blandino.

Brady was given an absurd 10-year, $375 million contract to secure his services in the broadcast booth for the foreseeable future. That is more than his entire career earning from the NFL during his playing days, for comparison.

The Eagles are currently 11-2 atop the NFC East while the Steelers are 10-3 atop the AFC North. The Eagles are red hot, riding a nine-game win streak into this game. They locked up their spot in the playoffs, while the Steelers will clinch if they win this week.

Things haven’t gone particularly well for the Steelers on the road in Philadelphia over the past several decades. The Steelers haven’t won in Philly since 1965. The Eagles have a 10-game win streak against the Steelers when they host, though the Steelers are also on a mini win-streak of their own when the game is played in Pittsburgh.

This will be easily the top game of the weekend and has the potential to be one of the top games of the year, so it makes sense for Brady and Burkhardt to be assigned the game.

With Mike Tomlin being the head coach of the Steelers for 18 seasons now, Brady played against Tomlin 11 total times, including once in the playoffs. He should have plenty of great insight as the color analyst for the game, especially with his extensive history against Tomlin and the Steelers.

Brady also became a minority owner for the Las Vegas Raiders this year. Because of that, he has rules and restrictions on how he can do his broadcasting job. He isn’t allowed to access other teams’ facilities or practices, and he’s not allowed to attend broadcast meetings. He is getting paid almost $40 million per year, and he barely has to do the job responsibilities.