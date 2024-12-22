‘This Was The Fear:’ Adam Schein Rips Russell Wilson’s Performance, Predicts Steelers Collapse

Russell Wilson made some big plays in Saturday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. He threw a pair of touchdowns, scrambled around to extend the play, and put together an offense that still minus WR George Pickens, looked strong than six days ago against the Philadelphia Eagles. But his two back-breaking mistakes defined the team’s loss and analyst Adam Schein took him to task Sunday morning.

“This was Denver Broncos’ quarterback Russell Wilson,” Schein said on That Other Pregame Show.” And this was the fear. The fear when they signed him. The fear, why so many people, my hands up said, ‘This makes no sense.'”

Schein, like many (myself included) wanted to stick with Justin Fields over Russell Wilson mid-season. Tomlin made the controversial decision to switch and it’s largely been a net benefit. But in two games against the Ravens, Wilson hasn’t protected the football. He made a bad decision and threw an end zone interception on third and goal in the first matchup, taking at least three points off the board in a classic Steelers-Ravens close game. Fortunately, Pittsburgh’s defense bailed him out with an interception on the ensuing possession, minimizing the damage.

There was no such luck yesterday. Wilson fumbled scrambling near the goal line, admitting he was going for broke and ending with a turnover. His second turnover foiled FS Minkah Fitzpatrick’s interception, pick-sixed by CB Marlon Humphrey that essentially handed the Ravens the win.

MARLON HUMPHREY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Tune in on FOX! pic.twitter.com/LOMbBM914K — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 21, 2024

That’s three turnovers in two games against Baltimore. Not a recipe of how Pittsburgh wins these games or any game.

“Come on Russ, what are we doing?” Schein said. “And this cost them. There’s no other way to phrase it. So did this and this is the fear.”

Facing a brutal stretch of three games in eleven days, the Steelers have lost two-in-a-row. With the Kansas City Chiefs coming to town in three days, Pittsburgh could be skidding into the playoffs. In fact, Schein predicts the Steelers hitting rock bottom.

“I’m still gonna scream Baltimore is gonna win this division,” he told the show. “Look at the remaining schedule. And I don’t see a win for Pittsburgh. I don’t see a win. Joe Burrow. Again, it’s Russell Wilson. I’m just saying Pittsburgh has a problem.”

The Bengals have playoff hopes and could make for a meaningful season finale in which they play their starters. If they were eliminated, players like Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins might sit and not risk injury as they await big paydays. And like 2020, the Steelers could limp into the postseason. Hopefully, it doesn’t end with the same result of another one-and-done.