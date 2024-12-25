‘They Made Adjustments, We Did Not:’ Steelers’ DeShon Elliott Doubles Down On Defensive Critique

After the Pittsburgh Steelers’ third-straight trouncing that’s sending them into a spiral ahead of the playoffs, no one was louder post-game than SS DeShon Elliott. A key free agent addition whose return from a hamstring injury was highlighted as a reason to believe in the Steelers’ defense, the same issue that crept up without him remained with him in the lineup. After calling out the defense with choice post-game words, he seemed to take closer aim at the coaching staff.

“They did what they’re supposed to do. They made adjustments…We did not,” Elliott told reporter postgame via the KDKA Steelers’ Extra Point show. “We went into halftime down what, 16-10. That game should have stayed at 16-10 until our offense scored. We didn’t defensively we didn’t do what we’re supposed to do.”

Kansas City bookended their game by scoring 13 first-quarter points and 13 more in the fourth quarter. Pittsburgh did slow them down in the middle portions of the game, though penalties were a bigger factor in stalling out Chiefs’ drives than anything the Steelers did defensively.

Elliott’s score is a little off. A Russell Wilson touchdown cut an early 13-0 Chiefs’ lead by more than half after Chris Boswell’s extra point, making it a 13-7 game into halftime. Kansas City received the ball to start the third quarter and put together a scoring drive going eight plays and 54 yards that ended in a Harrison Butker field goal.

Pittsburgh answered with three points of their own, again making it a one-score game. But the Steelers’ defense was unable to get a stop, allowing an 11-play, 77-yard drive as Mahomes and the Chiefs got back to basics and carved up the defense. RB Kareem Hunt crossed the goal line for a 2-yard touchdown, making the score 22-10 after a failed 2-point try.

TRAVIS WITH THE BLOCK, HUNT WITH THE SCORE 💥 pic.twitter.com/NoDbylBLdr — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 25, 2024

Before Hunt’s waltz into the end zone, the Chiefs gained at least 4 yards on every non-penalty play of the drive. Kansas City controlled the rest of the game, the lead only expanding as Patrick Mahomes hit TE Travis Kelce for his third touchdown pass of the day. Kelce was left wide open in the back of the end zone, so much so that commentator Nate Burleson couldn’t help but exclaim it mid-play before Mahomes had even thrown the ball.

DC Teryl Austin has come under fire from fans during the losing streak. The Steelers’ once-stout defense that ranked second in scoring is tumbling down the charts. Now, they’re without identity unless “struggling everywhere” is one. Based off Elliott’s comments, it’s not just the players who have to look themselves in the mirror. Coaches do, too.