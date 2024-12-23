‘They Don’t Have A Passing Game:’ Gruden Says Steelers’ Offense Grinding To Halt Without Pickens

For most teams, the quarterback is the player an offense can least afford to lose. In Pittsburgh, that most valuable player might be wide receiver George Pickens instead. The Steelers have felt what life is like without him the past three weeks, averaging just 19 points per game and struggling in the passing-game while missing big plays. Weighing in on the state of the team, former NFL coach Jon Gruden says the Steelers’ offense won’t return to form until Pickens does.

“They’re not scoring,” Gruden said of the on Barstool Sports’ The Shred Line last night. “They’re not moving the ball. Russell Wilson is struggling. The pass protection is really poor. They don’t have a passing game. They don’t have anyone to throw the ball, too, if you ask me. They’re one-dimensional. They’re really struggling. They gotta get Pickens back in this lineup and figure out what they’re doing with Mike Williams.”

Pittsburgh found a more fluid offense in Saturday’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens than the week before against the Philadelphia Eagles, but the points were practically the same, scoring just 30 over the past two outings combined. It’s their fewest across a two-game stretch since their late-season 2023 losing streak that compelled them to start Mason Rudolph.

Gruden calling the Steelers’ one-dimensional might be too generous. The running game was non-existent versus Philadelphia, and though it was more efficient against Baltimore, the volume wasn’t there. No runner has cracked even the 55-yard mark since Week 13 and Najee Harris’ strong start to the season has faded, now tracking to barely finish the year with more than 1,000-yards.

Pass protection, as Gruden mentions, is also an issue. Russell Wilson has been sacked five times the last two weeks. First half protection has oddly been the sore spot, 16 of Wilson’s 24 sacks this season coming in the first 30 minutes.

Fortunately, Pickens’ return could be near. Listed as limited during Sunday’s estimated practice report, he has a chance to return Wednesday against the Kansas City Chiefs. His presence alone changes how defenses approach Pittsburgh, playing more two-high with lighter boxes to free up other receivers and the running game.

His absence is a reminder how important adding a wide receiver is this offseason to protect against a future Pickens’ injury, not to mention contact uncertainty given he’s entering the final year of his rookie deal. A top-three of Pickens, a new face, and Calvin Austin III is workable. Until then, the group will be lacking.