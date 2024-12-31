The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ Week 18 Health Outlook, Tomlin Monday, QB Valuations, George Pickens & More

Season 15, Episode 72 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Tuesday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right into talking about the Saturday NFL scheduling for Week 18 and how all four AFC North teams are playing. Did Hard Knocks perhaps play a role in that happening? Is it good that the Baltimore Ravens play their game earlier than the Steelers?

There’s a lot of talk that the Steelers could or should rest some starters Saturday night should the Ravens win their late-afternoon game. We are convinced that HC Mike Tomlin won’t even consider doing that as the team needs to get back on the right track prior to the playoffs getting underway.

The Steelers seem poised to be a healthy team heading into their Saturday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals based on what Tomlin said Monday during his weekly press conference. Alex and I do wonder who the fifth inactive player for Saturday night will be. Is there a tiny chance that player winds up being Cory Trice Jr.?

Tomlin’s Monday press conference game us several other items to parse during this show so we go through them all. We discuss what Tomlin had to say about the interception thrown by QB Russell Wilson against the Kansas City Chiefs last Wednesday as it relates to WR George Pickens.

Alex and I get into talking a little about the offseason valuations of Wilson and QB Justin Fields. We go over the plausibility and probability of the Steelers re-signing both Wilson and Fields during the offseason. We also go over what the free agent quarterback market is shaping up to look like.

What were the top storylines for the Steelers for the 2024 calendar year? Alex presents his list as subject matter for a discussion. What will be the main storylines heading into 2025? We go over his list related to that as well.

What will happen with Pickens during the offseason and should trading him prior to the 2025 NFL Draft even be a discussion? We talk that those questions later in this show.

This 85-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted, and we close things by answering a few emails that we recently received from listeners.

