Season 15, Episode 71 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning episode, which was recorded Sunday night, Alex Kozora and I get right into talking about the AFC playoff picture entering Sunday night. We discuss the few remaining seeding scenarios for the Pittsburgh Steelers entering the final week of the 2024 regular season. Additionally, we attempt to predict when the Steelers’ Week 18 game against the Cincinnati Bengals will be played.

The Steelers seem poised to play a game in Ireland in 2025 as a home team, so we go over that latest report in addition to going over likely opponents for that contest.

Alex and I talk quite a bit about the Steelers’ quarterback play so far this season in addition to the lack of a solid running game. We also discuss the development and play of the Steelers’ offensive line so far this season.

In the middle of this show, Alex and I talk more about the Steelers’ Week 17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. We talk about what the all-22 tape showed on both sides of the football. We go over the coverage busts and miscommunication problems in that game.

Alex and I have a few suggestions related to what we would like to see as far as a few personnel changes starting in Week 18 against the Bengals.

This 131-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted, and we close things by answering a few emails that we recently received from listeners.

Direct link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Chiefs All-22, Playoff Seeding Scenarios, 2025 Ireland Game & More

