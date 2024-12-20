The Terrible Podcast — Steelers Vs. Ravens Preview, Thursday Injury Report, Coordinator Comments, Week 16 Picks & More

Season 15, Episode 67 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right into talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers as they continue to prepare to play the Baltimore Ravens Saturday on the road.

We go over the Steelers’ Thursday injury report and highlight the fact that the team will not have WR George Pickens against the Ravens. We also discuss S DeShon Elliott being doubtful for Saturday’s game and OLB T.J. Watt seemingly being ready to play against the Ravens.

Will Watt be on any sort of snap count in Baltimore and will the Steelers at least have CB Donte Jackson for this contest? We attempt to answer those questions and also look at what the Saturday inactive list is shaping up to be.

The Ravens are also dealing with key injuries at the wide receiver position ahead of Saturday’s game, so we go over that topic early in this show as well. Will WR Rashod Bateman play through his foot injury? Will he be impactful even if he does? We discuss his situation ahead of Saturday’s game in Baltimore.

Steelers coordinators Arthur Smith and Teryl Austin both held their weekly media sessions on Wednesday, so Alex and I parse the meaningful things that each had to see during his session.

Alex and I then proceed to give our full breakdown and preview of the Steelers’ road game against the Ravens. We go over what we have observed in the last few weeks from the Ravens, what the Steelers must do on both sides of the football to win, and much more.

Later in this show, Alex and I give our picks for all of the Week 16 NFL games against the spread. This segment also includes our final score predictions for the Steelers’ game against the Ravens. One of us has the Steelers beating Baltimore.

This 100-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted, and we close things by answering a few emails that we recently received from listeners.

