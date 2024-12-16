The Terrible Podcast — Steelers Vs. Eagles Recap, Injury Update, Tomlin Monday, Listener Emails & More

Season 15, Episode 65 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right into talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Sunday afternoon road loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and how the team managed to secure a playoff spot despite that.

The Steelers sustained a few injuries during their loss to the Eagles, the primary one being to OLB T.J. Watt. We go over the latest updates on his health and the outlook for him playing Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens. We also go over the other five players dealing with injuries that HC Mike Tomlin talked about during his weekly press conference, which took place on Monday.

We go over a few other talking points from the Tomlin Sunday evening and Monday afternoon press conferences.

Alex and I then dive deep into breaking down the Steelers’ loss to the Eagles. There is a ton to go over when it comes to the offensive and defensive play from Sunday, most of which was bad. We discuss how the Eagles’ offense decided to attack the Steelers and how RB Saquon Barkley didn’t impact the game as much as most thought he would. That came at a cost, however, and we break that down.

The Steelers’ offensive scheme and game plan were quite flawed on Sunday, so we go over that. We also go over the lack of possession time from the Steelers and how they only managed three points off two turnovers.

Seemingly bad penalty calls went against the Steelers on Sunday so Alex and I go over those and the impact, or lack thereof, they may have had on the game’s outcome. We also discuss some decisions Tomlin made on Sunday, with one of those being related to a timeout not taken.

Several snap counts and stats from Sunday are covered in this episode along with us slowly looking ahead to the Week 16 Saturday game against the Ravens with some worry.

This 90-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted, and we close things by answering a few emails that we recently received from listeners.

Direct link: The Terrible Podcast — Steelers Vs. Eagles Recap, Injury Updates, Tomlin Monday, Listener Emails & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP7140677155

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback on two fans talking about Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, which can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com. Don’t forget to follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcasts.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 65 of Season 15 of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n