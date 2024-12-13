The Terrible Podcast — Steelers Vs. Eagles Preview, Thursday Injury Report, Coordinator Comments, Listener Emails & More

Season 15, Episode 64 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right into talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers as they continue to prepare to play the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday on the road.

We go over the Steelers’ Thursday injury report and highlight the reality that the team might not have S DeShon Elliott and DT Larry Ogunjobi on Sunday in addition to being without WR George Pickens. We discuss whether the team might elevate S Eric Rowe from the practice squad on Saturday in addition to activating DT Montravius Adams from the Reserve/Injured list.

The Eagles are in good shape from a health standpoint, and we quickly go over their Thursday injury report as well.

Steelers coordinators Arthur Smith and Teryl Austin both held their weekly media sessions on Thursday, so Alex and I parse the meaningful things that each had to see during his session.

Midway through the Friday show, Alex and I are joined by Zach Berman, who covers the Eagles for All Phly. Zach helps us preview Sunday’s matchup in Philadelphia between the Eagles and the Steelers. He addresses the recent turmoil with the Eagles before talking more about the team on the offensive and defensive sides of the football. We address the plan of attacks for both teams heading into Sunday and much more. Zach ends his interview with a score prediction for Sunday’s game.

Zach Berman, who covers the Eagles for All Phly.

Alex and I proceed to give our full breakdown and preview of the Steelers’ road game against the Eagles. We go over what we have observed the last few weeks from the Eagles, what the Steelers must do on both sides of the football to win, and much more.

Later in this show, Alex and I give our picks for all of the Week 15 NFL games against the spread. This segment also includes our final score predictions for the Steelers’ game against the Eagles.

This 122-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted, and we close things by answering a few emails that we recently received from listeners.

