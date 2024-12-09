The Terrible Podcast — Steelers Vs. Browns Recap, Pregame News, Health Updates, Listener Emails & More

Season 15, Episode 62 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right into talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Sunday afternoon home win against the Cleveland Browns and how it mathematically eliminated their divisional foe from playoff contention.

Before we dive deeper into breaking down the Steelers’ 27-14 win against the Browns, Alex and I go over the pregame news that mostly centered on WR George Pickens being made inactive for the contest with a hamstring injury. We discuss the notion that Pickens was made inactive Sunday as some sort of punishment, and we push back on that based on comments made after the game and how the tea leaves add up to him truly being injured. We also discuss the decision that was made to make DL Dean Lowry inactive on Sunday as well.

With the pregame housekeeping out of the way, Alex and I dive into the Steelers’ 10th win of the season and we start on the offensive side of the football. We discuss the play of Steelers QB Russell Wilson against the Browns, some key throws that he made and how he got rid of the football a lot quicker on Sunday.

We go over the Steelers’ offensive attack against the Browns and the play of several other individual players. We also peek at some early offensive linemen grades from Pro Football Focus. We make sure to give flowers to appropriate players and those include Mike Williams, Scotty Miller, Pat Freiermuth and Jaylen Warren for plays they made on Sunday.

Alex and I then go over the play of the Steelers’ defense against the Browns. We talk about the long touchdown pass allowed, the three sacks and two defensive takeaways with the early one from DT Keeanu Benton being a catalyst. We also discuss the good, bad, and ugly from that side of the football.

Steelers DT Cameron Heyward continues to have a very impressive 2024 season, so Alex and I make sure to highlight more of that coming out of Sunday’s game. We also hit on a few special teams notes that we have coming out of the Steelers’ win against the Browns. We discuss several key stats from Sunday as part of our game recap.

Alex and I look at the Steelers’ last four games and what the team needs to do to clinch a playoff spot in Week 15. We also discuss the expectations and excitement for the 2024 Steelers in the playoffs.

The Tuesday episode of AFC North Hard Knocks should be an entertaining one once again, so we look ahead to that later in the show.

This 100-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted, and we close things by answering a few emails that we recently received from listeners.

