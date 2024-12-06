The Terrible Podcast — Steelers Vs. Browns Preview, Thursday Injury Report, Coordinator Comments, Listener Emails & More

Season 15, Episode 61 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right into talking about the late-game fourth-down decision that Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell made Thursday night against the Green Bay Packers. We discuss the decision and if Pittsburgh Steelers HC Mike Tomlin would have done the same thing in that situation.

Based on the Thursday injury report, the Steelers certainly seem to be a healthy team as they head into their Week 14 Sunday home game against the Cleveland Browns. We discuss that injury report and the activation of CB Cory Trice Jr. from the Reserve/Injured list on Thursday. We also look ahead at what the Steelers’ Sunday inactive list might look like and if Trice might be on it.

Can Tomlin’s Coach of the Year candidacy ultimately be helped by the Steelers being on Hard Knocks? We discuss that topic briefly.

Steelers coordinators Arthur Smith and Teryl Austin both held their weekly media sessions on Thursday, so Alex and I parse the meaningful things that each had to see during their sessions.

Baltimore Ravens WR Diontae Johnson certainly is going down a wrong path with his current team and we discuss the latest news on him and his immediate future.

Alex and I then proceed to give our full breakdown and preview of the Steelers’ Sunday home game against the Browns. We go over what we have observed the last few weeks from the Browns, what they did specifically against the Steelers in their win a few weeks ago, and much more. We go over how both teams are likely to scheme on both sides of the football as well.

Later in this show, Alex and I give our picks for all of the Week 14 NFL games against the spread. This segment also includes our final score predictions for the Steelers’ game against the Browns.

This 104-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted, and we close things by answering a few emails that we recently received from listeners.

