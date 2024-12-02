The Terrible Podcast — Steelers Vs. Bengals Recap, Pregame News, Health Updates, Listener Emails & More

Season 15, Episode 59 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday afternoon episode, Alex Kozora and I get right into talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Sunday afternoon road win against the Cincinnati Bengals and how it was an unexpected shootout that they came out on the right side of.

There was not much in the way of pregame news to discuss when it comes to the Steelers, but we knock that out early in the show. That includes no Saturday transactions being made, the inactive list being as expected and the team only sustaining one injury in its 44-38 win over the Bengals. We also discuss the Steelers hopefully being a very healthy team next Sunday.

With the housekeeping all out of the way, Alex and I dive into the Steelers’ win against the Bengals and we start on the offensive side of the football. We discuss the great game that Steelers QB Russell Wilson had in Cincinnati and go over several plays he made in addition to several impressive stats from that contest.

After spending a lot of time discussing Wilson’s play, Alex and I make sure to go over several other things, most of which were very positive, concerning the Steelers’ offense. We talk about several individual performances on offense. We also talk some about WR George Pickens and his two penalties on Sunday and the reaction HC Mike Tomlin had to them after the game. We discuss how Pickens needs to stop the nonsense and grow up quickly.

After spending a lot of time talking about the Steelers’ offense, Alex and I move on to the defensive play from Sunday. We talk about the penalty-filled game that CB Joey Porter Jr. had for starters. We also discuss several big plays, how the defense played against Bengals QB Joe Burrow, the red-zone defense and more. We make sure to highlight the positive play of OLB T.J. Watt, DT Cameron Heyward, and OLB Nick Herbig. We also discuss CB Cameron Sutton playing a lot snaps on Sunday as well.

The Steelers’ special teams weren’t perfect on Sunday but good enough. We go over the blocked field goal and more to wind down our recap of the road win against the Bengals.

This 94-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted, and we close things by answering a few emails that we recently received from listeners.

The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Bengals Recap, Pregame News, Health Updates, Listener Emails & More

