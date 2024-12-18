The Terrible Podcast — Steelers Hard Knocks Episode Recap, Tuesday Injury Report, All-22 Vs. Eagles & More

Season 15, Episode 66 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right into talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers preparing to play the Baltimore Ravens on the road Saturday.

With the Steelers’ first official injury report out on Tuesday, Alex and I go over it as we look ahead to which players may or may not play against the Ravens. We also go over the recent transactions made by the Steelers on Tuesday as well.

A few player comments from both the Ravens and the Steelers are covered early in this show. We discuss how big of a game this upcoming one is for the Ravens and how the Steelers can still win the AFC North should they lose Saturday in Baltimore.

The third episode of AFC North Hard Knocks dropped on Tuesday night, so Alex and I make sure to recap all of the notable things to come out of that. We discuss several segments that QB Russell Wilson and HC Mike Tomlin were in.

With the All-22 tape from the Steelers’ Week 15 road loss to the Philadelphia Eagles now fully digested, Alex and I give our extended thoughts from that game when it comes to offensive and defensive play. We discuss the offensive attack by the Steelers, the scheming of the defense, a few key third downs allowed and a few other significant plays from that contest.

The Atlanta Falcons made an interesting decision at the quarterback position on Tuesday, so Alex and I discuss that for a bit. We go over what is likely to happen with veteran Kirk Cousins and how we don’t see him being a good option for the Steelers if they need to find a QB other than Wilson or Justin Fields.

Should the NFL expand to an 18-game season and add to the number of teams that make playoffs? Would fans be in favor of that? We discuss that topic briefly later in this show.

This 84-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted, and we close things by answering a few emails that we recently received from listeners.

Direct link: The Terrible Podcast — Steelers Hard Knocks Episode Recap, Tuesday Injury Report, All-22 Vs. Eagles, & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP5296413221

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback on two fans talking about Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, which can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com. Don’t forget to follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcasts.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 63 of Season 15 of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n