The Terrible Podcast — Steelers Hard Knocks Episode Recap, Tomlin Tuesday, Pickens Injury, All-22 Vs. Browns, & More

Season 15, Episode 63 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right into talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers as they start preparing to play the Philadelphia Eagles on the road Sunday.

We talk early in this show about the status of Steelers WR George Pickens, who is dealing with a hamstring injury. We go over him being doubtful to play Sunday against the Eagles and the possibility of him missing additional games beyond that. Alex and I also address the rest of the injuries the team is dealing with and if Saturday might be the day that DT Montravius Adams gets activated to the 53-man roster.

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin held his weekly press conference on Tuesday, so Alex and I make sure to hit all of the main talking points to come out of that. We discuss the Steelers’ offense starting slow again this season and what Tomlin had to say Tuesday about that.

On the heels of the second episode of AFC North Hard Knocks Tuesday night, Alex and I go over a lot of the segments that featured the Steelers and give our thoughts on where the series will go from here. We discuss several clips that Tomlin and CB Jory Porter Jr. were in.

Later in this show, Alex and I get into our full takeaways and what all we learned from the All-22 tape of the Steelers’ Week 14 home win against the Cleveland Browns. We focus on our offensive takeaways before moving on to cover our thoughts on the defense as well as a little bit on special teams. We discuss the state of the Steelers’ defensive line moving forward into 2025 as well as several players who are poised to become unrestricted free agents during the offseason.

Will ILB Cole Holcomb make back from the Reserve/PUP list before the 2024 season ends? What about rookie WR Roman Wilson as well? Alex and I discuss the situation of both players heading into Wednesday afternoon.

This 90-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted, and we close things by answering a few emails that we recently received from listeners.

Direct link: The Terrible Podcast — Steelers Hard Knocks Episode Recap, Tomlin Tuesday, Pickens Injury, All-22 Vs. Browns, & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP7695662043

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback on two fans talking about Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, which can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com. Don’t forget to follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcasts.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 63 of Season 15 of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n