Season 15, Episode 60 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right into talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers on the heels of the first episode of AFC North Knocks Hard Knocks airing Tuesday night. We go over a lot of the segments that featured the Steelers and give our thoughts on where this series will go from here.
We talk a lot about Steelers HC Mike Tomlin being the star of the first episode of Hard Knocks and why.
After thoroughly discussing the Hard Knocks episode, Alex and I dive deep into the Tomlin press conference from Tuesday. We go over the health of the team and parse a lot of what Tomlin had to say when it comes to the most interesting talking points. We discuss Tomlin’s thoughts on CB Joey Porter Jr., WR George Pickens, WR Mike Williams, and much more.
Later in this show, Alex and I get into our full takeaways and what all we learned from the All-22 tape of the Steelers’ Week 13 road win against the Cincinnati Bengals. We focus on our offensive takeaways before moving on to cover our thoughts on the defense as well as a little bit on special teams. We talk about the identity of the offense moving forward as well.
This 99-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted, and we close things by answering a few emails that we recently received from listeners.
Direct link: The Terrible Podcast — Steelers Hard Knocks Episode Recap, Tomlin Tuesday, All-22 Vs. Bengals, Listener Emails & More
