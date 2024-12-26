‘The Great Ones Play Every Single Play’: Chris Hoke On George Pickens’ Effort

In his first game back, George Pickens saw seven targets for the Steelers, catching three for 50 yards. The majority of that came on a 41-yard catch, the sort of play he has every game. But he also has the low-effort play every game, and the one on Wednesday was particularly damaging.

After a holding penalty negated a touchdown, Russell Wilson threw an interception. It was Pickens giving up on a route after a jam that allowed the safety to peel off and hunt the ball. Already trailing 13-0, the Steelers squandered a golden opportunity for points. And they may have found seven on that play had Justin Reid needed to think about Pickens. It’s the sort of play that frustrates even his most ardent supporters.

“He had some beautiful catches. What a great talent with catching balls that most guys can’t catch, and he’s able to run after the catch”, Chris Hoke said on the KDKA Nightly Sports Call show about George Pickens. He talked about the interception and the broadcast pointing out the receiver’s role in it.

“We saw other times when [Pickens] was jumping around and trying to beat the corner and he couldn’t [and] he stopped”, he added. “The great ones play every single play. Even if the ball’s not going to them, they can be the catalyst for the reason why someone else makes a big play. That’s where I’d like to see him improve going into the next game. Going hard every single play even if you’re not the No. 1 option”.

Obviously, Pickens didn’t anticipate that his lack of effort would help produce an interception. He was livid after the play, perhaps as mad at himself as he was about the outcome. As soon as he got to the sideline, WR coach Zach Azzanni was going over with him what happened on the iPad.

The clock is ticking on a decision about George Pickens’ future for the Steelers. He is entering the final year of his rookie contract, which is typically when foundational players get extensions. Do the Steelers view him as a foundational player, or are they willing to move on from him?

Much of the discussion over the past two weeks had been about how feeble the Steelers’ offense looked without him. But during that three-week stretch, all 32 offenses in the NFL were without him, and some looked great. The Steelers don’t need George Pickens if they acquire other playmakers. And they can find somebody who causes fewer headaches and gives more effort.

Sometimes the headache isn’t a tantrum or acting out. Sometimes it’s simply football and whether you’re doing your job. On that play, George Pickens didn’t do the job the Steelers asked him to do, and it produced a very negative outcome. Such plays add up over time—especially when it comes time to hand out money.