The Forgotten Play That Helped Pittsburgh Beat The Cleveland Browns

A weekly series I’ll do that captures the forgotten and hidden plays that helped the Pittsburgh Steelers win—or lose. Not the touchdowns, turnovers, or plays that will make the Monday morning highlights—the little ones that, looking back, played a key role in the outcome. I’ll start with a hidden moment that helped the Steelers defeat the Cleveland Browns.

Browns’ Likely Touchdown Wiped Out By OPI

A wide receiver being called for offensive pass interference is a rarity. It has to be pretty obvious for the refs to throw it. So, getting two in one game is surprising. While Mike Williams’ came first and wiped out a big play, the Browns lost out on an even bigger chance because of OPI.

RB/KR Jerome Ford ran back the second-half kickoff 56 yards as the Steelers struggled to get stops on their kick coverage unit. That set Cleveland up at Pittsburgh’s 39-yard-line. CB Joey Porter Jr. was flagged for unnecessary roughness after the drive’s first play, a reckless and costly penalty that moved the ball to the Steelers’ 21. Facing 3rd and 4 on their 15, QB Jameis Winston threw a back-shoulder fade to WR Michael Woods II against CB Donte Jackson, caught at the half-yard-line.

Fortunately, Land Clark’s crew wiped it out, deeming Woods pushed off on Jackson to create space to make the catch.

Instead of 1st and Goal from inside the Steelers’ 1, the Browns backed up to 3rd and 14. Winston wasn’t ready for the snap, scrambled around, and threw incomplete through the end zone. Kicker Dustin Hopkins attempted a 43-yard field goal but missed, his second of the day, spoiling a golden opportunity for the Browns to close the deficit or even take the lead.

Taking over on offense, QB Russell Wilson moved downfield to find WR Van Jefferson for a 10-yard touchdown. Pittsburgh went up 20-7 and controlled the game the rest of the way. That drive included a fairly hidden third-down completion to TE Pat Freiermuth, but that one is slightly more remembered than this one.

Per NFLpenalties.com, there have only been 54 offensive pass interferences called this season. For perspective, there have been 239 defensive pass interferences flagged. While Pittsburgh had one of their own, that flag on Williams might have been a net benefit. It may have compelled the refs to call the same on Cleveland, a weightier play that likely took them from 7 points to a goose egg as Pittsburgh earned their rematch revenge.