The Forgotten Play That Helped Pittsburgh Beat The Cincinnati Bengals

A weekly series I’ll do that captures the forgotten and hidden plays that helped the Pittsburgh Steelers win—or lose. Not the touchdowns, turnovers, or plays that will make the Monday morning highlights—the little ones that, looking back, played a key role in the outcome. I’ll start with a hidden moment that helped the Steelers defeat the Cincinnati Bengals.

Joey Porter Jr. Had A Miserable Game – But He Had A Key Tackle (Aided By A Stumble)

CB Joey Porter Jr. had an awful game against the Bengals. This isn’t me trying to rewrite what happened Sunday. Six penalties, four of which were accepted, including a hold and pass interference on the same play. We’re reaching levels of Ron Burgundy “I’m not even mad, that’s amazing” territory here.

Even after all those flags, he dropped an interception that would’ve sealed the game late in the fourth quarter. Instead, the Bengals scored a few plays later to make it a six-point game in the final minutes, forcing the offense to convert a key third down to finally seal the win.

But there was one positive play Porter made. It’s 2nd and 4 at the Bengals’ 36, 2:50 left in the second quarter. Pittsburgh is up 24-21 and Cincinnati is trying to tie or take the lead in a high-scoring first half.

Out of pistol, the Bengals call a lead run with RB Chase Brown following WR Andrei Iosivas, who is pulling from left to right and blocking up through the hole on Porter. There’s a lane for the speedy Brown, who had already showed his burst earlier in the game. Give him a crease and he could hit a home run.

As he attempts to cut off Iosivas’ inside hip, he gets tangled in his legs. That causes him to stumble and slow down, allowing Porter to shed the block and finish the play, taking Brown to the ground.

Instead of what was going to be an easy first down turned into 3rd and 1. The Bengals tried to throw but everyone was covered, and a pressured Joe Burrow threw the ball away. They lined up to go for it on 4th and 1 and were about to run a TE sneak under center before being flagged for a debatable false start on RG Alex Cappa instead of LB Elandon Roberts being called for a neutral-zone infraction.

That pushed them back to 4th and 6 and a punt. Pittsburgh had a successful two-minute drill, Russell Wilson leading the offense downfield as K Chris Boswell booted his second field goal of the half, putting the Steelers up 27-21 at the break.

It’s a big swing. What could’ve been a 24-24 tie or even Cincinnati having a halftime lead, both offenses moving and finishing with ease, turned into Pittsburgh adding to its advantage.

Benefitting from the All-22, it’s clear to see Porter deserves half or quarter credit here. Friendly fire was the main reason why Brown didn’t pick up the first down. Still, Porter is credited for the tackle and whether you want to congratulate him or not, it’s a big moment. What should’ve been an easy first down created 3rd and 1, which created 4th and 1, which created 4th and 6 and the Steelers’ offense getting back onto the field.

As I often mention in these posts, it’s a game of inches. Brown was inches away from a first down. If he cuts a few more inches inside, or if Iosivas is wider by a couple himself, Brown keeps on running. Who knows how the rest of the half – or the game – ends up. Truly a hidden play I don’t think anyone remembers but carries plenty of weight in how the rest of the game unfolded.