The Forgotten Play That Helped Kansas City Beat The Pittsburgh Steelers

A weekly series I’ll do that captures the forgotten and hidden plays that helped the Pittsburgh Steelers win or lose. Not the touchdowns, turnovers, or plays that will make the Monday morning highlights – the little ones that, looking back, played a key role in the outcome. I’ll start with a hidden moment that helped the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Steelers in Week 17.

Russell Wilson’s Red Zone Sack

Russell Wilson’s red zone interception is remembered most from this game. It was a crucial pick with WR George Pickens running the wrong route, though Chiefs’ S Justin Reid believes it wouldn’t have made a difference. Later in the game, a crucial third-down red zone sack was impactful and emblematic of the Steelers’ struggles scoring points and finishing drives. And there was definitely a chance to find the end zone here.

Third and five on the Chiefs’ 12, the Steelers trail 16-7. Kansas City jumped out to a hot start, but Pittsburgh quieted things down in the middle quarters and started counter-punching. A touchdown here truly gets them back into things.

Steelers align in a 3×1 bunch with switch releases off the line. It’s a nice design to beat the Chiefs’ man coverage. But Russell Wilson is locked onto George Pickens as the backside X-receiver, wanting to throw the fade. He doesn’t come off it as he slides to his left. That creates additional pressure as LG Isaac Seumalo struggles to mirror, and Wilson spins out, runs right, and takes his eyes off his receivers.

Had he seen them, he had WR Mike Williams open on the crosser, TE Pat Freiermuth open down the seam, and even WR Calvin Austin III stacks the corner to the bottom.

What should’ve been a first down/touchdown to anyone to the bunch side turns into a Wilson sack, the fourth of the day. Pittsburgh settles for a field goal instead, still making it a one-score game but a six-point Chiefs lead instead of a two-point advantage.

Kansas City immediately responded and drove the length of the field, showing Pittsburgh how it’s done and putting the ball in the end zone to regain a two-possession lead, 22-10, after a failed two-point try.

Had the Steelers scored themselves, the Chiefs would have probably gone for the extra point to guarantee a two-score lead. So, let’s assume the same scenario plays out, and Pittsburgh is still down 23-14. The Steelers are still on their heels, but any points turn it back into a one-score game.

The odds of the Steelers still coming out on top are slim. The defense couldn’t get stops in key moments or in the red zone. And given the Chiefs’ wire-to-wire dominance, there aren’t a ton of “hidden/forgotten” plays to choose from. But this sack summed up the day. A chance for Pittsburgh to truly get back into the game, win a weighty down, and really put the heat on Kansas City. Instead, the Chiefs made the play and pulled away the rest of the game.