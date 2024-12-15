Terry Bradshaw: ‘I Was Wrong, He Was Right’ On Mike Tomlin Starting Russell Wilson

While he was far from alone, Terry Bradshaw was adamant Justin Fields should keep his starting job over Russell Wilson mid-way through the season. The Pittsburgh Steelers were 4-2, in first place, and Fields had shown strides in his six starts. Why fix what’s not broken? Fast forward two months and Mike Tomlin’s decision to go against the grain has paid off in spades. And has Bradshaw saying sorry.

“I just marveled at the fact that Tomlin was able to make this move after sitting Justin Fields down,” Bradshaw said on the Fox pre-game show Sunday. “Their record was four and two, folks. They weren’t losing and Fields wasn’t playing badly. He just thought that Wilson was better suited for their offense and they’d be more explosive. He was exactly right.

“And you know what? I was wrong. He was right. He knows better than I do.”

In mid-October, TMZ caught up with Bradshaw who was unequivocal in what the Steelers’ quarterback decision should be.

“Yes, absolutely,” Bradshaw said at the time when asked if Fields should remain the starter. “I think he’s played really good. He’s such a great athlete and can throw. I think he fits the team they have right now.”

Fields had played smarter and more controlled football as Pittsburgh carefully managed how much they put on his plate. Younger and more athletic, he was viewed as a potential long-term starter as opposed to the then-35-year-old Wilson dealing with recurring calf injuries.

But Tomlin made the change. It paid immediate dividends. Wilson lit up the New York Jets to be a big primetime victory before rolling the New York Giants the following weekend. Since, he’s earned quality victories over the Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens while out-dueling Joe Burrow in a shootout win against the Cincinnati Bengals. In seven starts, he’s 6-1 and if his current numbers were extrapolated over a 17-game season, they’d be MVP-worthy.

Russell Wilson's numbers in his 7 starts extrapolated over a 17-game season. #Steelers – 4,332 yards

– 29 TDs

– 7 INTs — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 11, 2024

In the past, Terry Bradshaw has had harsh words for Tomlin. And in the moment, probably thought Tomlin was making a big blunder giving Wilson a chance. Kudos to Bradshaw for owning up to his previous assertion. Now, Bradshaw is so confident he predicted Wilson and the Steelers to upset the Philadelphia Eagles later today.